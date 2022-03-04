Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Citizens stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831. Citizens has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $100.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citizens stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,962 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.27% of Citizens worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

