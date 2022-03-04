City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.560-$1.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:CIO opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 2.68. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $732.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut City Office REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

