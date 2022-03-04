Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) Short Interest Up 309.5% in February

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 309.5% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $122,892,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,975,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,091,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $8,064,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Claros Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,795. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.27.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.