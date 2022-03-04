Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

CCO stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 666.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,438,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,639,000 after buying an additional 6,468,846 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,372,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 35.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,356,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,003 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $8,960,000. Finally, Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $10,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.