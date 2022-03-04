Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Clicks Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:CLCGY opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24. Clicks Group has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $43.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3302 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th.

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. It operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

