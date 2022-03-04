CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Downgraded by DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers downgraded shares of CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPHY opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. CLP has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $10.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

