CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Position Increased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $13,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after buying an additional 7,354,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,345,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,443,000 after purchasing an additional 92,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,855,000 after purchasing an additional 93,099 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,762,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.20. 13,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,564. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.24.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

