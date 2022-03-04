CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.52 Billion

Analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.58 billion and the highest is $8.46 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $7.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $33.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $44.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.68 billion to $47.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.57. 11,935,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,070,206. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,057,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660,436 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $158,312,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $124,534,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 4,283.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,300,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,077 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $56,733,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.