CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CNSP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,377. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 60,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

