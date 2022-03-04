Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of CVLY stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.

In related news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $39,403.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $45,362.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,056 shares of company stock valued at $173,925 and sold 2,762 shares valued at $60,272. 4.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,630 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

