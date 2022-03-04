Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Sells $559,118.96 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $87.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

