Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) EVP Sells $85,372.32 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $85,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 986.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth $45,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFX shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

