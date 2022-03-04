Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $38.95 and last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 1598561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

Specifically, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,720 shares of company stock worth $8,182,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,614,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,934,000 after purchasing an additional 701,442 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,001,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,991,000 after purchasing an additional 97,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

