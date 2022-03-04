Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Lifted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 417,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,283 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $35,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,583,000 after buying an additional 1,529,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after buying an additional 1,246,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE CL traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.05. 43,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,046,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

