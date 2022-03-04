Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after buying an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,313,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE:CL opened at $77.40 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.93.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

