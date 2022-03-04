Columbia Sportswear to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.98 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $6.98 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.71. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.06. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $114.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,975,000 after purchasing an additional 366,034 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3,353.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,065,000 after acquiring an additional 229,865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6,661.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 224,437 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 203,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,037,000 after acquiring an additional 195,058 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

