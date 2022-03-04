Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 31,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $3,535,077. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.53.

ESS opened at $330.19 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.02 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.