Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,023 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,784 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

