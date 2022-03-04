Comerica Bank Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113,640 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.98% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

ACBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

ACBI stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $656.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $33.68.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 40.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.