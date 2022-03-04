Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Wingstop worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Wingstop by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,290,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,057. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $138.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 139.58, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.58 and its 200 day moving average is $164.50. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

