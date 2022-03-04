Comerica Bank Sells 11,005 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,005 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after purchasing an additional 520,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,468,000 after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,489,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,115,000 after purchasing an additional 69,140 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS opened at $79.18 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.76 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average of $84.32.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

