Comerica Bank Sells 28,604 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,604 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $6,605,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Diageo by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $192.42 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $159.91 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.59) to GBX 3,200 ($42.94) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

