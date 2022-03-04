Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:FIX opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $87.24. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,893,000 after purchasing an additional 102,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,766,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,766,000 after acquiring an additional 244,900 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,926,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,043,000 after purchasing an additional 47,033 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 676,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

