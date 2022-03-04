Comparing Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) & Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) and Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Ready Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ready Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ready Capital and Fibra Danhos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital 39.09% 14.81% 1.85% Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ready Capital and Fibra Danhos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital $403.50 million 2.88 $44.87 million $1.96 7.83 Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ready Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Fibra Danhos.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ready Capital and Fibra Danhos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83 Fibra Danhos 1 0 0 0 1.00

Ready Capital presently has a consensus price target of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 11.91%. Given Ready Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than Fibra Danhos.

Summary

Ready Capital beats Fibra Danhos on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ready Capital (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using multiple loan origination channels through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial LLC. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing segment acquires, originates and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Lending LLC. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, GMFS LLC, originates residential mortgage loans eligible to be purchased, guaranteed or insured by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, USDA and VA through retail, correspondent and broker channels. Ready Capital was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Fibra Danhos (Get Rating)

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties. We will seek to maintain and grow a portfolio of high-quality properties, through our unmatched development capabilities, and the selective acquisition of iconic and premier-quality properties. We consider a property to be iconic if it has the unique ability to transform the surroundings in which it is located and we consider a property to be of premier quality if it is in prominent locations, it has been developed with the highest standards of construction and design, comprised of high-quality tenants, reports high occupancy rates and, in the case of commercial properties, reports a high volume of visitors.

