Comparing VerifyMe (VRME) and Its Rivals

VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRME – Get Rating) is one of 19 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare VerifyMe to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe 501.02% 22.43% 21.78% VerifyMe Competitors 31.84% 11.50% 1.96%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for VerifyMe and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 0 0 N/A VerifyMe Competitors 92 378 333 9 2.32

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 21.70%. Given VerifyMe’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VerifyMe has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of VerifyMe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VerifyMe and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $340,000.00 -$5.90 million 6.19 VerifyMe Competitors $1.03 billion $8.15 million 8.59

VerifyMe’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe. VerifyMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

VerifyMe has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VerifyMe’s rivals have a beta of 3.12, indicating that their average share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VerifyMe rivals beat VerifyMe on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

VerifyMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

VerifyMe, Inc. engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field. The company was founded by Norman A. Gardner on November 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

