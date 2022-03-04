Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CPSI. StockNews.com raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CPSI traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $34.21. 660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,859. The company has a market cap of $501.11 million, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $151,716 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 280,267 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,443,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,056,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 157,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems (Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.