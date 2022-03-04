comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:SCOR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.56. 311,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,586. comScore has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $210.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that comScore will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in comScore by 144.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in comScore in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in comScore in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in comScore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

