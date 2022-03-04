Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Posts Earnings Results

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 203.59% and a negative return on equity of 56.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.
Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.85. 731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,263. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.28. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.71.
In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $28,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,125 shares of company stock worth $133,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
About Concert Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.