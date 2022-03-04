Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Posts Earnings Results

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 203.59% and a negative return on equity of 56.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.85. 731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,263. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.28. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.71.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $28,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,125 shares of company stock worth $133,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 221,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 290,722 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

