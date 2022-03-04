Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Conformis had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.
Shares of Conformis stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,466. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. Conformis has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.96.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CFMS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conformis (CFMS)
