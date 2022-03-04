Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Conformis had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of Conformis stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,466. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. Conformis has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CFMS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,827,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 597.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 272,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 233,723 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 1,749.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 202,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 73,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

