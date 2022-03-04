Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conifer had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Shares of Conifer stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.20. 2,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,873. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Conifer alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

About Conifer (Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.