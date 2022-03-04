ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,355 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.27. 10,964,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,289,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98. The company has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $100.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.82.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

