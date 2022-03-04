Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino anticipates that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 59.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 57.41. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of 34.81 and a 12-month high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

