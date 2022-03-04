Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino anticipates that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS.
Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 59.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 57.41. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of 34.81 and a 12-month high of 69.31.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.
