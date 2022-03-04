Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $2,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

Shares of STZ opened at $218.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of -727.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.68. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

