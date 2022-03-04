Contrasting Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) & Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Avanos Medical and Sanara MedTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 1 1 1 0 2.00 Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avanos Medical currently has a consensus price target of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.87%. Sanara MedTech has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.43%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Avanos Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avanos Medical and Sanara MedTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $744.60 million 2.19 $5.20 million $0.10 345.03 Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 12.85 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -41.01

Avanos Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avanos Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avanos Medical and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical 0.70% 4.40% 3.42% Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72%

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Sanara MedTech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avanos Medical (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Its brands include ON-Q, Coolife, Microcuff, MIC-Key, Quilbloc and Home pump. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About Sanara MedTech (Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

