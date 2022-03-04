Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,769 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,844,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 2,863,954 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 728.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,692,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,600 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,179,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,494,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,478,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 980,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.28. 35,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,475. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.04. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

