Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 42 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $15.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $461.61. 24,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $530.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $618.47. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.09 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ALGN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

