Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 1.7% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $3,856,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 720,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,511,000 after buying an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.90. 150,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,163,798. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

