Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MSCI by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MSCI by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of MSCI by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of MSCI by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,216 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $10.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $496.13. 9,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,025. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $541.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $600.19. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $400.01 and a one year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.