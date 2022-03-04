Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 21,265 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 132.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 255,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,996. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

