Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,903 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Target makes up 2.3% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Target by 25.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,043,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

TGT stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $222.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,182. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

