Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.700-$14.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.70-$14.20 EPS.

NYSE COO traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $417.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,903. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $368.05 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.44.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,870,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.