Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copa by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPA opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $97.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CPA. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.89.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

