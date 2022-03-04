Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) PT Lowered to €36.00 at Berenberg Bank

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from €45.00 ($50.56) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSNVY. Barclays cut their price target on Corbion from €43.00 ($48.31) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Corbion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Corbion alerts:

Shares of CSNVY stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59. Corbion has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

Corbion NV engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of ingredients for food and biochemicals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Biochemicals. The Food segment provides biobased ingredients for the food industry. The Biochemicals segment produces chemicals derived from organic acids through the fermentation of carbohydrates, and lactic acid based solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corbion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.