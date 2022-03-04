Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Core Laboratories worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLB shares. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

