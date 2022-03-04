Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.57. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

TOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.18.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$44.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$34.15 and a 12 month high of C$54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 21.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.46.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

