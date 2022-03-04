Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

TSE:CJR.B traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,751. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$4.34 and a one year high of C$6.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

