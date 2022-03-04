Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of COST opened at $533.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $519.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.90. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,194,000 after purchasing an additional 465,780 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.93.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

