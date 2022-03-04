Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

BASE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,863,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

