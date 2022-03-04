Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of CPNG stock traded down $3.68 on Thursday, hitting $21.79. 917,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,750,184. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coupang has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $9,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the third quarter worth $11,796,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 9.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,729,000 after acquiring an additional 111,510 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Coupang by 278.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at $122,938,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

