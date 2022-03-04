CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRA International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. CRA International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.76. 215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,133. CRA International has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.
CRA International Company Profile (Get Rating)
CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
