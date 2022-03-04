CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRA International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. CRA International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.76. 215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,133. CRA International has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CRA International by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CRA International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CRA International in the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

